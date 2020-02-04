Cadence Fitzgerald scored 18 and went 5 for 5 from the foul line in the fourth quarter to spark the winning Mustangs.

Kylee Watson added 15 for Mainland.

Mainland Regional 12 13 12 17 – 54

Absegami 2 7 21 2 - 32

ML – Watson 15, Schoen 5, Hafetz 6, 8, Fitzgerald 18, Boyle 2

AB – Crandell 6, Schafer 14, Hafner 7, Pollino 5

