Mainland Tournament of Champions

Mainland Regional High School girls basketball team plays Manchester Township n the Tournament of Champions quarterfinal at the RWJBarnabas Health Arena, in Toms River, Tuesday, March 12, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

Mainland Regional won the first state title in the program’s history.

The Mustangs finished 28-4.

