Kylee Watson scored 24 to lead the Mustangs to their third straight win. Mainland (6-3) is ranked No. 9 in The Press Elite 11.
Kaitlyn Boggs had 19 for Mainland.
Mainland 16 21 21 16 - 74
Holy Spirit 15 7 9 11 – 42
ML – Watson 24, Hafetz 15, Schoen 9, Boggs 19, Turner 1, Fitzgerald 6
HS – Lynch 11, Pugliese 9, Pasquale 6, Murray 6, Florio 4, McLaughlin 4, Bell 2,
