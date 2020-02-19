Mainland clinched a share of the CAL National Division title. Kylee Watson sparked the Mustangs with 15, Lyndsay Holden scored 18 for Lower.

Mainland 11 18 13 8 – 50

Lower Cape May 9 3 6 7 – 25

ML – Watson 15, Hafetz 6, Boggs 9, Schoen 4, Fitzgerald 6, Rex 6, Juckett 2, Higbee 1, Turner 1

LCM – Holden 18, Grey 1, Wagner 4, Muldoon 2

