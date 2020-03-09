On March 4, Mainland Regional High School Officials barred anyone who has traveled to countries affected by COVID-19 or are experiencing symptoms from their campus, events and buses for two weeks.
A letter, which was posted to the school’s Facebook, outlined that the school’s policy is in line with Centers for Disease Control guidelines, which includes anyone who has traveled to or transited within the past two weeks in an area where the disease has been confirmed, or which are subject to a Level 3 Travel Health Notice by the CDC, including Mainland China and Hong Kong, Iran, Italy or South Korea.
It also includes anyone who is experiencing flu or flu-like symptoms and applies to students, staff, parents, visitors and vendors.
Anyone who falls into the category can’t enter the high school, participate in or attend any school event, after school activity or sport, at any site, or utilize any method of school transportation, including buses, according to the letter.
Mainland’s letter comes after the district, as well as the Linwood and Somers Point school districts, sent out letters outlining what they are doing, including the guidelines established by the Atlantic County and state Departments of Health and addressing concerns on quarantine.
