Luke Mazur scored 23 for the Mustangs, who improved to 18-5.

Lower Cape May 9 10 7 15 - 41

Mainland Regional 18 8 4 23 – 53

LCM – Bencivengo 11, Bey 7, Gault 7, Pierce 9, Lawler 7

ML – Mace 4, Osunniyi 6, Spence 2, Tamanini 8, Matik 4, Cook 6, Mazur 23

