<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Junior Jess Ingram's weekend: 28 IP, 12 hits, 3 ER, 38 Ks over 4 games, 3 Ws, and a tournament championship - capping off a 7-0 week for the Lady Stangs. How was your weekend? <a href="https://t.co/sBwQdAVEVp">pic.twitter.com/sBwQdAVEVp</a></p>— MRHS Softball (@Mainland_SB) <a href="https://twitter.com/Mainland_SB/status/1117584795519856649?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 15, 2019</a></blockquote>
The Mustangs (9-3) won the Overbrook Tournaments with wins over Millville and Gloucester County Institute of Technology last Sunday.