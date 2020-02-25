Mainland Spirit boys CAL tournament

Mainland Regional’s Zach Matik brings the ball up in the final seconds against Holy Spirit, in the first round of the CAL boys basketball tournament, in Linwood, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

(3) Mainland Regional vs. (2) St. Augustine

5 p.m.

Mainland is without senior standout Jake Cook, who is out for the season with a knee injury. The Mustangs won their first ever CAL Tournament game with a 44-37 win over sixth-seeded Holy Spirit on Monday. Mainland features the perimeter shooting of Luke Mazur, who averages 15 points and has sank 79 3-pointers. Mustangs point guard Jaquan Mace is a top defender. Zach Matik, a 6-foot-2 senior, averages 6.3 rebounds for Mainland.

St. Augustine advanced to the semifinals with a 78-57 win over No. 7 seed Pleasantville. Matt Delaney, a 6-foot-8 junior, averages 16.2 points. Hermits sophomore guard Elmarko Jackson (13.1 points per game) can penetrate opposing defenses to create shots for himself and teammates.

A key factor in this contest how will Mainland contend with St. Augustine’s height advantage and how will the Hermits guard Mainland players on the perimeter.

