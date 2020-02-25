(3) Mainland Regional vs. (2) St. Augustine
5 p.m.
Mainland is without senior standout Jake Cook, who is out for the season with a knee injury. The Mustangs won their first ever CAL Tournament game with a 44-37 win over sixth-seeded Holy Spirit on Monday. Mainland features the perimeter shooting of Luke Mazur, who averages 15 points and has sank 79 3-pointers. Mustangs point guard Jaquan Mace is a top defender. Zach Matik, a 6-foot-2 senior, averages 6.3 rebounds for Mainland.
St. Augustine advanced to the semifinals with a 78-57 win over No. 7 seed Pleasantville. Matt Delaney, a 6-foot-8 junior, averages 16.2 points. Hermits sophomore guard Elmarko Jackson (13.1 points per game) can penetrate opposing defenses to create shots for himself and teammates.
A key factor in this contest how will Mainland contend with St. Augustine’s height advantage and how will the Hermits guard Mainland players on the perimeter.
