(4) Mainland Regional vs. (1) Wildwood Catholic
7 p.m.
Mainland is 14-2 in its last 16 games and beat fifth-seeded Middle Township 42-36 in Monday’s first round. The Mustangs feature McDonald’s All American and University of Oregon recruit Kylee Watson. But in recent games, Mainland has gotten key contributions from junior guard Lila Schoen and sophomore forward Cadence Fitzgerald. Schoen sank four 3-pointers in the win over Middle Township.
Wildwood Catholic advanced to the semifinals with a 63-33 win over No. 8 seed Absegami. The Crusaders feature 5-foot-11 junior Marianna Papazoglou, who averages 17.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists. Senior forward Gabby Turco averages 15.6 points.
Mainland won the Tournament in 2017. Wildwood Catholic has never won the event but did reach the 2014 final, losing to Middle Township.
