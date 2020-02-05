Kylee Watson Mainland basketball

Mainland Regional High School’s Kylee Watson during the team huddle against Lower Cape May Regional, in Linwood, Wednesday Jan. 22, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

5. Mainland Regional (12-4): Beat Atlantic City 49-40 on Jan. 5 and split two games with Middle Township, but CAL rules say division leaders must get first-round home game.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments