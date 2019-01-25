You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article
Add New Article
My Subscription
Subscribe
e-Paper
Email Newsletters
Classifieds
Public Notices
Find It
Advertise
Today's Ads
Place an Ad
Contact Us
39°
Traffic
|
Weather
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Sign Up
Log In
Dashboard
Logout
My Account
Dashboard
Profile
Saved items
Logout
Classifieds
Jobs
Real Estate
Autos
Toggle navigation
Menu
Jobs
Real Estate
Autos
News
Sports
Money
Living
Opinion
At The Shore
Obits
Photos
Video
TV -30-
Latest
Stockton announces partners for cannabis studies program
2 killed in New Jersey crash that sends vehicles into home
1. Mainland Regional (13-2)
1 hr ago
Facebook
Twitter
SMS
Email
Facebook
Twitter
SMS
Email
Print
Save
Mustangs are undefeated in the CAL.
Facebook
Twitter
SMS
Email
Print
Save
Load comments
Learn more ►
Nominate a student ►
Popular on PressofAC.com
Pleasantville High School teacher accused of sex with student
Towne 16 movie theater to close after Thursday's showings
Fire damages Egg Harbor Township furniture store
Hoffman, Erik C.
At least five dead in Florida bank shooting standoff
Today's ePaper
Press of Atlantic City (PAC)
• ePaper Login
• Subscriber services
• Need A Subscription?
Upcoming Events
Browse
Today's events
Submit
Jan
25
Cape Tech Fundraiser Dinner for Robotics Club
Fri, Jan 25, 2019
Jan
25
Happy Hour at Souzai
Fri, Jan 25, 2019
Jan
25
Teen Murder Mystery
Fri, Jan 25, 2019
Press of Atlantic City Contests
Giving Back Award
2018 Pro Football
more contests
Featured Businesses
Balsley Losco Realty | Homes For Sale | Northfield NJ
Carlo Losco
1630 New Rd, Northfield, NJ 08225
609-646-3207
Website
Romanelli’s Restaurants | Garden Cafe Galloway, NJ
279 South New York Road, Galloway, NJ 08205
609-652-0179
Currently Open
Website
Kindle Auto Plaza | GM - Ford - Chrysler - Ram | Cape May NJ
525 Stone Harbor Blvd, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210
866-294-5753
Currently Open
Website
Shore Vascular & Vein Center | Laser Tattoo Removal & Laser Aesthetics
442 Bethel Rd, Somers Point, NJ 08244
609-927-3030
Currently Open
Website
Find a local business
The Press of Atlantic City, Pleasantville, NJ ©2019 BH Media Group, Inc. |
Terms of Use
|
Privacy Policy
| This website is intended for U.S. residents only.