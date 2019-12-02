Mainland Swimming Preview

Mainland Liam Garbutt at practice. Nov.27, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

Coach: Brian Booth

2018-19 record: 12-2

What to watch: The Mustangs will be a contender, but Destin Lasco, the three-time Press Boys Swimmer of the Year, will not be on the team this winter. Mainland will have to get its scoring from other key swimmers, including Liam Garbutt, brother Cole Garbutt, Evan Denn, Charlie Sher and James Bradley. Some younger swimmers will help, too.

The Mustangs have won four consecutive state Public B championships but now must rebuild.

"The kids are excited," Booth said. "It'll definitely be a different experience than last year, but the kids are looking forward to it. We're not big even in numbers this year, and everyone on the team is being asked to contribute in some way."

