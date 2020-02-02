012820_spt_ocmainland 8

Mainland's Jake Cook, right, is guarded by Ocean City's Brad Jamison during Monday night's game in Ocean City on January 27, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson

11. Mainland Regional (UR) 14-4: Mustangs have won six straight.

