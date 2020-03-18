Mainland vs Absegami

Mainland vs. Absegami girls basketball playoff game at Mainland High School Friday March 6, 2020. Kylee Watson of Mainland Regional scoring her 2000th career point against Absegami Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

9. Mainland Regional (21-7): Mustangs reached the Cape-Atlantic League and South Jersey Group III finals.

