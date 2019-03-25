Coach: John Rosado (first year)
What to watch: The Mustangs, No. 4 last year in the Elite 11, have four seniors. Key rowers include seniors Katie Esparza and Tabatha Gross, the two captains, plus junior Paige Ortzman and sophomore Giselle Obergfell. Mainland will feature a varsity eight, a lightweight four and a second eight. The team also has 23 freshmen.
Rosado, a coach for the Atlantic County Rowing Association, was an assistant coach for the Mainland boys in 2015, and assisted for the Absegami boys in 2017-18.
“My philosophy is that rowing is a journey where you can do great things,” Rosado said. “I told the team that the goal is to be good athletically, academically, a good family member and a good member of the community. We’ll focus on teamwork and row as technically sound as possible. Obviously, we’re in a race to do well, but the goal is to better themselves. Ultimately, these kids are here to have fun. Rowing is something they can do the rest of their lives.”