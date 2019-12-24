Coach: Clayton Smith (15th season)

2018-19 record: 7-20

Outlook: The Mustangs are very young but still expect to be competitive, Smith said. Harry Franks (113), Israel Serra (145), Juan Lopez (152) and Sam Epstein (195) are among the key wrestlers to watch for the Mustangs. Also look for Amirah Giorgianni, who is entering her first season on the mat after the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association launched a state tournament for girls last season.

