2. Brent Caprio, Mainland Regional (2009)

Brent Caprio led the Mainland Regional Mustangs to the 2008 South Jersey Group IV title and the 2007 South Jersey Group IV final. He threw for 4,298 yards and 46 touchdowns in his career and ran for 42 touchdowns. Caprio played at William & Mary and is now a scouting assistant with the Washington Redskins.

Quarterback Brent Caprio led the Mustangs to a 12-0 record and the South Jersey Group IV championship.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Load comments