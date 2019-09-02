Coach: Alex Weidman (first season)

2018 record: 14-7

Group: S.J. Group III

What to watch: Weidman, who coached Mainland’s girls team for the past three seasons, takes over for Chris Meade. The Mustangs, who advanced to the S.J. Group III semifinals in 2018, return senior goaltender Zach Matik, senior midfielders Devon Ford and Ryan Pellegrino. With the departure of Jack Sarkos, who was The Press Player of the Year last season, Mainland will rely on a strong team effort.

“Our team has the chance to blend in young talent with veteran leadership,” Weidman said. “If we play hard and smart every game, we will have a very good chance to turn heads.”

Tags

Load comments