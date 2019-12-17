012619_spt_mlbb

Mainlan's Luke Mazur #11 battle for the ball against Ocean City's Donovan Graham #5, during the first half of boys basketball game at Mainland Regional High School Friday Jan 25, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer

Mainland Regional

Coach: Danny Williams

Last season’s record: 22-8

2019-20 prediction: Spoiler

Key players: Jake Cook, 6-3, Sr., G; JaQuan Mace, 5-7, Jr., G; Luke Mazur, 5-7, Jr., G; Nana Osunniyi, 6-4, Sr. F; Zach Matik, 6-2, Sr., F; Ed Camey, 6-4, Sr., F; Tony Tamanini, 6-2, Sr., G.

Outlook: The Mustangs are experienced in the backcourt with Cook, Mace and Mazur. Cook averaged 13.2 points last season. Mazur sank 50 3-pointers.

