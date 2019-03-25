Coach: Eric Somershoe
What to watch: Mainland had a competitive varsity eight and junior eight last year, and the Mustangs’ freshman eight was a Press All-Star boat. Mainland placed second in the Elite 11. Somershoe has about 45 members, and that includes four seniors. The Mustangs will run a varsity eight, junior eight, second eight, freshman eight and novice four.
“We’re looking to build on the success of last year,” Somershoe said. “We’re looking for success from those who were in last year’s freshman eight, JV eight and varsity eight.”