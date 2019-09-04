Coach: Jill Hatz
2018 record: 13-6
Group: S.J. Group III
What to watch: The Mustangs look to be competitive with seven returning varsity players. Forwards are Ariana Dinofa, Brooke Albuquerque and Casey Murray. Midfielders include Ashley Smith and Marina Campbell. Back for the defense are Fiona Carroll and goalie Michaela Brady.
“We’re looking good,” Hatz said. “We have a lot of experienced players. They’ve been playing very competitively, and they’re a tight-knit group.”
