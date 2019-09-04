Head coach: Rick Martin (fifth season)

Last season's record: 7-8

Outlook: Contender — The Mustangs, who graduated no seniors from last season, will look to improve this season.

Key players: Emma Zurawski, Sr.; Nicole Mountain, Sr.; Savannah Goff, Sr.; Franky Pilli, Jr.; Bella Canesi, So.

