Head coach: Rick Martin (fifth season)
Last season's record: 7-8
Outlook: Contender — The Mustangs, who graduated no seniors from last season, will look to improve this season.
Key players: Emma Zurawski, Sr.; Nicole Mountain, Sr.; Savannah Goff, Sr.; Franky Pilli, Jr.; Bella Canesi, So.
