Coach: Clayton Smith
Last season’s record: 17-2
Outlook: The Mustangs, who advanced to the South Jersey Group III semifinals last season, lost a strong senior class to graduation. Smith anticipates watching newcomers, like defenders Nathan Kwapinski and Billy Baxter, midfielders Ethan Lamaina and Nick Diez and attackers Luke Meister and Gavin Weiss, can do on the field. Mainland also looks to its key players, such as midfielders Colin Cooke and Dominic Gagliardi, defenders Kyle Rush and Nathan Rush and attackers Devon ford and Pat Taylor.
“We are in a minor rebuilding year,” Smith said. “We will be competitive in the CAL and hold our own in non-conference play. I feel the team will get better as the season progresses.”