Mainland Ocean City boys basketball

Mainland Regional High School boys basketball team plays Ocean City, in Linwood, Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

3. Mainland Regional (7-3): Tied for the National Division lead and beat Holy Spirit.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Load comments