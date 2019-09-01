Coach: Chris Connolly (92-62-7)

2018 record: 19-4

Group: S.J. Group III

What to watch: Connolly, who previously coached the Mustangs, takes over the program for Alex Weidman, who will coach the boys soccer team. Connolly last coached Mainland in 2014. The Mustangs, who won the inaugural CAL Tournament title and advanced to the sectional semifinals, return sophomore forward Camryn Dirkes, senior forward Meghan Pellegrino, senior goaltender Madison Dougherty and senior midfielder Sarah Cipkins.

“We hope to gain confidence and experience and to jell as a team,” Connolly said, “so that we contend for the CAL Tournament and the S.J. Group III playoffs in October.”

