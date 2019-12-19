Mainland Regional
Coach: Scott Betson
Last season’s record: 28-4
2019-20 prediction: Favorite
Key players: Kylee Watson, 6-4, Sr., F; Camryn Dirkes, 5-8, So., G; Madison Hafetz, 5-5, Sr., G; Kaitlyn Boggs, 6-1, So., F; Lila Schoen, 5-7, Jr., G; Alyssa Turner, 5-2, So., G; Cadence Fitzgerald, 5-9, So., F.
Outlook: The Mustangs are the defending state Group III championship and should again be one of the state’s top teams. Watson will attend national power Oregon on an NCAA Division I scholarship. Dirkes was one of the state’s top freshman last season. Hafetz provides reliable perimeter shooting. Boggs is an inside presence and will keep teams from focusing soley on Watson in the lane.
