Few New Jersey high school football players are anticipating the start of the season more than Linwood residents Dean Hall and Zack Graziotto.
The two Mainland Regional quarterbacks want to make up for lost time.
Graziotto missed all last season with a concussion. Hall played a little more than a quarter because of a broken leg.
Mainland opens the season 7 p.m. Thursday at Overbrook.
“Everybody is happy to see both of them out there running around with us again,” Mainland coach Chuck Smith said. “The way they bounced back and came back with a vengeance is contagious to the rest of the team.”
Hall, a senior, and Graziotto, a junior, were injured within moments of one another during last season’s opener against St. Joseph.
Graziotto first suffered a concussion in a collision with a defensive end during a preseason scrimmage last year.
He was just about over the symptoms and was standing on the sideline without a helmet during the first quarter of the St. Joe game.
St. Joe defenders chased a Mustangs ball carrier out of bounds. The runner collided with Graziotto. The runner’s facemask hit Graziotto in the head. The quarterback knew immediately he had another concussion.
“I was feeling out of it, feeling dizzy, seeing double,” Graziotto said. “It was definitely crazy.”
But Graziotto never doubted that he would play again.
“My parents were a little worried about me getting back into the flow of things,” he said. “But I knew I was never going to stop playing football. It’s been my thing forever. I’ve been playing since I was a little kid.”
Meanwhile, Hall’s injury happened on the first drive of the second quarter. Hall scrambled out of the pocket. A St. Joe defender tackled him from behind. Hall broke his right fibula. He didn’t feel fully healed until February.
“It was heartbreak,” Hall said. “But I wouldn’t change it for the world. The (injury) has helped me grow so much mentally. I’ve gotten 100 percent mentally stronger.”
The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Hall started as a sophomore and will start against Overbrook, while the 5-9, 160-pound Graziotto also will play.
Both quarterbacks bring different skills to the position. Hall added 15 pounds of muscle to his frame in the offseason and often stays after practice to work on the passing game with teammates.
“I don’t know if I’ve ever seen anybody work harder in the offseason in all the years I’ve coached,” Smith said. “Dean knows the offense very well.”
Smith said Graziotto plays with a care-free attitude.
“He doesn’t have long-term memory,” the coach said. “If he makes a mistake, he forgets about it right away and moves on to the next play.”
Both quarterbacks want to help revive Mainland’s program.
The Mustangs finished 1-9 last year and haven’t had a winning season since 2008.
“It’s a whole different mentality for our team this season,” Graziotto said. “I have the jitters (for Thursday). I just want to get out there and show what our team can do. We’re a whole different team. We want the whole town coming out to our games like they used too. We want that winning tradition to come back.”
High school sports injuries can be the cruelest of all to deal with. Professional athletes can lose a season and still play for a decade. College athletes can sit out an injured season and still have four years of eligibility. But high school athletes have just four years to play.
“People forget I even played football,” Hall said. “They’re like, ‘Is that kid still playing?’ I’m unbelievably motivated. Thursday is going to be emotional for me. I’m so grateful to step on the field. I know what it feels like to get the game taken away, and I’m never going to take it for granted again.”
