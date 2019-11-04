Mainland Football Practice

Mainland Brayden Pohlman /DE in a practice drill. Aug. 12, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

Brayden Pohlman provided a physical and emotional lift for the Mainland Regional High School football team last Friday.

The senior defensive end played against Ocean City with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. The undefeated Mustangs beat Ocean City 21-6.

“It meant the world to me,” Pohlman said after the game.

His teammates appreciated Pohlman’s effort.

“That’s like other worldly,” Mainland senior linebacker Sean Bradley said. “I never seen that from anyone. If anyone was going (to do it), it would be that man right there.”

The 6-foot-2, 240-pound Pohlman tore his ACL on Sept. 27 in a 29-8 win over Bridgeton. He delayed surgery and instead worked on strengthening his knee in hopes of returning to the field this season.

“The day after he blew his knee out, he told me he was going to be back for Ocean City,” Mainland coach Chuck Smith said. “There he was (Friday) all taped up and bandaged up.”

Pohlman played about the half the defensive snaps Friday.

“I wasn’t a 100 percent,” he said. “I didn’t get the pass rushed I wanted. But I did what I could.”

Pohlman plans to play Friday when Ocean City (6-2) and Mainland (8-0) meet again this time in a South Jersey Group IV first-round matchup. Kickoff is 6 p.m. at Mainland.

“I love these guys,” Pohlman said. “I want to do something special with them and make a playoff push.”

Picking winners  

The playoffs begin this weekend.

What follows are my selections for each of the South Jersey, Central Jersey and state Non-Public Brackets:

South Jersey Group V: Lenape

South Jersey Group IV: Mainland Regional

South Jersey Group III: Woodrow Wilson

South Jersey Group II: West Deptford

South Jersey Group I: Penns Grove

Central Jersey Group V: Toms River North

Central Jersey Group IV: Hammonton

Central Jersey Group III: Wall Township

Central Jersey Group II: Cedar Creek

Central Jersey Group I: Willingboro

State Non-Public II: St. Joseph

State Non-Public III: Red Bank Catholic

State Non-Public IV: Don Bosco Prep

The Week ahead 

I’ll be in Manahawkin this Friday to watch fourth-seeded Southern Regional (7-2) host fifth-seeded Vineland (4-4) in a South Jersey Group V first-round game.

Vineland won its first playoff game in school history with a 33-0 win over Toms River North in last year’s first round.

Southern is looking for its first playoff win since it beat Eastern 30-27 in the 2012 South Jersey Group V semifinals. Southern lost to Williamstown 43-20 in the final that year.

Southern and Vineland last met in a 2015 consolation game with Southern winning 13-9.

On Saturday, I’ll be at Delsea Regional for the South Jersey public school group cross country championships.

Man can't live by football alone!

Don't forget to follow our team

It takes a lot of people to cover high school football. To get the latest on game day, follow our staffers on social media at:

Nicholas Huba: @ACPressHuba

Michael McGarry: @ACPressMcGarry

David Weinberg: @PressACWeinberg

Patrick Mulranen: @ACPressMulranen

Ahmad Austin: @ACPressAustin

Zac Spencer: @ACPressSpencer

Visit HSLive and like our Facebook page, facebook.com/hslive.

That's it for now. We'll be back Friday for the weekend's games.

​Contact: 609-272-7209

MMcGarry@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments