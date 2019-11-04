Brayden Pohlman provided a physical and emotional lift for the Mainland Regional High School football team last Friday.
The senior defensive end played against Ocean City with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. The undefeated Mustangs beat Ocean City 21-6.
“It meant the world to me,” Pohlman said after the game.
His teammates appreciated Pohlman’s effort.
“That’s like other worldly,” Mainland senior linebacker Sean Bradley said. “I never seen that from anyone. If anyone was going (to do it), it would be that man right there.”
The 6-foot-2, 240-pound Pohlman tore his ACL on Sept. 27 in a 29-8 win over Bridgeton. He delayed surgery and instead worked on strengthening his knee in hopes of returning to the field this season.
“The day after he blew his knee out, he told me he was going to be back for Ocean City,” Mainland coach Chuck Smith said. “There he was (Friday) all taped up and bandaged up.”
Pohlman played about the half the defensive snaps Friday.
“I wasn’t a 100 percent,” he said. “I didn’t get the pass rushed I wanted. But I did what I could.”
Pohlman plans to play Friday when Ocean City (6-2) and Mainland (8-0) meet again this time in a South Jersey Group IV first-round matchup. Kickoff is 6 p.m. at Mainland.
“I love these guys,” Pohlman said. “I want to do something special with them and make a playoff push.”
Picking winners
The playoffs begin this weekend.
What follows are my selections for each of the South Jersey, Central Jersey and state Non-Public Brackets:
South Jersey Group V: Lenape
South Jersey Group IV: Mainland Regional
South Jersey Group III: Woodrow Wilson
South Jersey Group II: West Deptford
South Jersey Group I: Penns Grove
Central Jersey Group V: Toms River North
Central Jersey Group IV: Hammonton
Central Jersey Group III: Wall Township
Central Jersey Group II: Cedar Creek
Central Jersey Group I: Willingboro
State Non-Public II: St. Joseph
State Non-Public III: Red Bank Catholic
State Non-Public IV: Don Bosco Prep
The Week ahead
I’ll be in Manahawkin this Friday to watch fourth-seeded Southern Regional (7-2) host fifth-seeded Vineland (4-4) in a South Jersey Group V first-round game.
Vineland won its first playoff game in school history with a 33-0 win over Toms River North in last year’s first round.
Southern is looking for its first playoff win since it beat Eastern 30-27 in the 2012 South Jersey Group V semifinals. Southern lost to Williamstown 43-20 in the final that year.
Southern and Vineland last met in a 2015 consolation game with Southern winning 13-9.
On Saturday, I’ll be at Delsea Regional for the South Jersey public school group cross country championships.
Man can't live by football alone!
That's it for now. We'll be back Friday for the weekend's games.
