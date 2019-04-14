The Mainland Regional High School softball team won the 25th annual Overbrook Regional Battle of the Conferences Tournament with a pair of upsets Sunday afternoon.
The Mustangs beat Millville 3-2 in the semifinals and Gloucester County Institute of Technology 4-0 in the final. Millville is ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11, while GCIT is ranked No. 5.
Mainland beat Millville in extra innings. The game was scoreless after seven. Millville scored twice in the top of the ninth to take the lead, Mainland responded with three runs in the bottom of the inning for the win.
Maggie Wilkinson and Bella Canesi led off Mainland’s ninth with back-to-back singles. Both later scored on an infield throwing error to tie the game. Ava Zanaras then knocked in Ellie Pisetzner with the winning run on a single to right field.
In the final, Mainland jumped to an early lead with three runs in the first. Ava Kinkler led off with a triple and scored on Wilkinson’s RBI groundout. Megan McManus contributed an RBI double, while Pisetzner knocked in a run with a single during the inning.
Mustangs pitcher Jess Ingram threw a complete game, striking out five and allowing just two hits.
Ingram was 3-0 in the tournament with 38 strikeouts and 12 hits allowed in 28 innings. Mainland (8-3) has won seven straight.
Baseball
Barnegat 6,
Edison 1
Tyler Suydam threw a 98-pitch, complete game for the Bengals. He struck out five and allowed just three hits.
Suydam was also 3 for 4 with two runs scored. David MacGilvray hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning. Lucas Torres was 2 for 4 with a triple, two runs scored and an RBI for the Bengals (4-2).