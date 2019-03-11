'‘Hey, guys, we got this. We’re going to win this together.'
The Mainland Regional High School girls basketball team won its first state title. The Mustangs defeated Chatham 42-35 on Sunday to win the state Group III championship in Toms River. Read more about the game and check out the photo gallery. Plus, read about the big game that freshman Camry Dirkes had, and find out who they will play in the first round of the Tournament of Champions.
Special Olympics of New Jersey hosted a swim meet at Atlantic City High School on Sunday. Check out this cool photo gallery.
The first woman and first African American to become part of the Pleasantville City Council talks about her Happy Place. Annie Smith calls her living room, her "diva den."
Read more about how one Atlantic City school is curbing chronic absences. The Pennsylvania Avenue school has cut its "hot list" from 119 students to only 55 in one year.
Another big day for St. Augustine Prep's Sincere Rhea. The senior from Maurice River Township won the 60-meter hurdles at the New Balance Nationals Indoor championship in New York.