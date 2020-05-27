Maitland Demand

Southern Regional High School field hockey player Maitland Demand, The Press Field Hockey Player of the Year Monday Nov 25, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

Maitland Demand

Southern Regional Sr.

Field hockey

The Press Field Hockey Player of the Year, Demand led the Rams to their third straight Shore Conference A South title. The center midfielder and four-year starter broke Southern single season and career scoring records this season.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments