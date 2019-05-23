Wildwood Catholic vs St. Joe's Softball

St. Joseph pitcher Makayla Veneziale pitched a complete game for the Wildcats, striking out nine in a 7-3 win over Cape-Atlantic League United Division rival Wildwood Catholic on Friday in North Wildwood. ‘I knew it was going to be a tough game,” said Veneziale, 16. ‘I knew they were going to try and come back, so I decided to keep focused and throw my hardest and let my defense do the work.’

Makayla Veneziale picked up her 18th win, striking out eleven while also hitting a three-run home run for St. Joseph in a 14-2 win over Trinity Hall in the South Jersey Non-Public B Quarterfinals on Thursday.

