St. Joseph pitcher Makayla Veneziale pitched a complete game for the Wildcats, striking out nine in a 7-3 win over Cape-Atlantic League United Division rival Wildwood Catholic on Friday in North Wildwood. ‘I knew it was going to be a tough game,” said Veneziale, 16. ‘I knew they were going to try and come back, so I decided to keep focused and throw my hardest and let my defense do the work.’