Making the most of a socially distant Mother’s Day: Families are finding new ways to celebrate the holiday with moms they can't see in person.
A 'strange time' as all-vote-by-mail election unfolds in pandemic: There won’t be poll results from voting machines to announce this time around, and results from Tuesday's election may not be known till the end of the week, officials said.
NJSIAA planning 'various scenarios' for start of fall sports season: If the pandemic had not hit, football teams across the state already would be conducting in-person offseason workouts and training.
Shore towns proceed with lifeguard plans, even as details remain uncertain: Most towns expect to need a full lifeguard staff, but how they manage that is being determined.
'It’s so nice to be out': Life returns to beaches in Ventnor: Officials and residents have turned their attention toward the warmer weather soon to come, and with that, the decisions shore towns will have to make to cope during the summer of the new coronavirus pandemic.
