Marjorie Fopeano of Northfield usually visits her 97 yr old mother in assisted living every day, but then Coronavirus happened. She also takes her 2-year-old grandson, Troy Bernardino to see her as well. For Mother's Day, Marjorie got her mom a pillow with Troy's face on it so her mom always has her great grandson close to her Thursday May 7, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

Making the most of a socially distant Mother’s Day: Families are finding new ways to celebrate the holiday with moms they can't see in person.

A 'strange time' as all-vote-by-mail election unfolds in pandemic: There won’t be poll results from voting machines to announce this time around, and results from Tuesday's election may not be known till the end of the week, officials said.

NJSIAA planning 'various scenarios' for start of fall sports season: If the pandemic had not hit, football teams across the state already would be conducting in-person offseason workouts and training.

Shore towns proceed with lifeguard plans, even as details remain uncertain: Most towns expect to need a full lifeguard staff, but how they manage that is being determined.

'It’s so nice to be out': Life returns to beaches in Ventnor: Officials and residents have turned their attention toward the warmer weather soon to come, and with that, the decisions shore towns will have to make to cope during the summer of the new coronavirus pandemic.

On May 9th, Ventnor beaches were opened back up to the public, though the gusty wind and cold air seemed to keep people inside. General contractor Dennis Weatherby, a Ventor resident, took a break from work to walk his Golden Retriever Sophie.

