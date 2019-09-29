Malachi (Max) Melton

Malachi "Max" Melton

Cedar Creek

Melton intercepted a pass, threw a touchdown pass and caught five passes for 80 yards as the Pirates beat Woodrow Wilson 29-28. Melton was also the holder on Taylor Manning's winning 30-yard field goal as time expired. Cedar Creek (4-1) plays at Pleasantville (3-1) 7 p.m. Friday.

