Cedar Creek football

Cedar Creek's Malachi Melton runs for a 98-yeard touchdown in the first quarter against Woodrow Wilson of Camden in high school football, at Cedar Creek, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press of Atlantic City

Sr. WR 5-11 150

Top five: Rutgers; Boston College; Temple, Purdue, Kent State. 

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Sports Editor

Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.

Load comments