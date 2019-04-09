Cedar Creek football
Cedar Creek's Malachi Melton runs for a 98-yard touchdown in the first quarter against Woodrow Wilson of Camden in high school football, at Cedar Creek, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press of Atlantic City

Cedar Creek

WR/DB  Jr.

5-11 165

Offer: Army; Boston College; Purdue; Rutgers; Temple; Yale

The speedy Melton is one of South Jersey’s most dynamic playmakers.

