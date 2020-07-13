ATLANTIC CITY—A man was arrested on Sunday for robbing a boardwalk cafe after surveillance center personnel helped locate him, police said.
Just before 7 p.m. police responded to the Celebrity Corner Beach Bar and Grill, located in the 3100 block of the boardwalk, for reports of a robbery. Otis Vidal, 34, of Camden, entered the restaurant and tried to steal a tip jar. An employee grabbed the jar and attempted to pull it back but Vidal was able to grab a small amount of cash. He attempted to flee the restaurant when a second employee closed the door and confronted him. Vidal shoved the employee out of the way and fled. The employee was treated on scene for an injury.
Surveillance center personnel began to review camera footage of the area where Vidal was located leaving the boardwalk and walking along Pacific Avenue where he removed his shirt to alter his appearance. He then returned to the boardwalk where surveillance center personnel alerted responding officers who then arrested Vidal without incident.
