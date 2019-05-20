'That's the power of art... It's for everybody'
Atlantic City was a blank canvas last week for seven painters taking part in the nonprofit 48 Blocks' Mural Week. Some artists allowed the city to propel their art, taking inspiration from the resort's history and its bustling casinos.
Two men charge after video posted online depicted one urinating on memorial to Mays Landing boy. Police said Bryan Bellace, 23, of Egg Harbor City, was identified in a Snapchat video urinating on a plaque dedicated to Christian Clopp, a former Cub Scout who died at age 9 from brain cancer.
The roof of an empty A.C. building collapsed on Saturday afternoon, highlighting a growing, citywide problem with properties that aren't maintained. The former furniture store on Atlantic Avenue is one of numerous structures on the small, North Inlet commercial stretch that has gone up in flames or given in in the past two years.
South Jersey Republican boss and cranberry magnate James Garfield died last Monday at age 80. Described by colleagues as a politically brilliant man with a huge laugh, some credited Garfield with resurrecting the Republican Party in Burlington County.
A touch of the Dominican Republican can be found in this Palermo house. Anne Dice, a director at Fusion Church, joined the Peace Corps more than 30 years ago to help people in the Caribbean nation. Read about how her time spent there is reflected in her South Jersey home in our latest "Happy Place Series" installment.