The state attorney general is investigating the death of a man in custody at the Atlantic County jail, a spokesman for the office confirmed. Mario Terruso Jr., 41, of Mays Landing, died about 1 a.m. Monday after being transported to a local hospital.
An idea to raise the Atlantic City Expressway's Pleasantville plaza toll and allow Atlantic City to keep the difference is supported by Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr. and Council President Marty Small Sr. The agency that oversees the expressway has told city officials toll money cannot be used that way.
Referee Alan Maloney, who forced a Buena Regional High School wrestler to cut his dreadlocks during a match in December, has been suspended for two years after an investigation by the state Division on Civil Rights. The incident occurred Dec. 19 during Buena's dual meet against Oakcrest.
The fire at the F & S Produce plant in Deerfield Township, Cumberland County, is still under investigation, and a cause has not been determined, said Dawn Bowen, county spokeswoman. Firefighters fought the blaze for more than eight hours before containing the flames Tuesday night. Check out a gallery of photos of the F & S Produce fire and its aftermath.
The Philadelphia Eagles are dealing with so many injuries that coach Doug Pederson made the unusual decision to scale back the team's practice Wednesday at the NovaCare Complex in Philadelphia. Pederson canceled a scheduled full practice with pads in favor of a walkthrough in preparation for Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.