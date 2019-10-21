A South Brunswick teen has been charged after a male entered a Rutgers University dorm room and made unwanted sexual contact with a sleeping student, authorities said.
The incident occurred about 7:40 a.m. Sunday at the Quad 2 building on the school’s Livingston Campus in Piscataway. The dorm room was unsecured at the time, authorities said.
The male fled the room when the resident awoke.
The university’s police department announced Monday afternoon that a 17-year-old from South Brunswick was charged with aggravated criminal sexual contact, criminal sexual contact and burglary in the case.
Death of man found on road ruled homicide: The death of a man whose body was found on a Monmouth County road last week has been ruled a homicide.
Authorities initially thought 33-year-old Domingo Merino Rafael might have been struck and killed by a vehicle. The Lakewood man was lying face down on Hurley Pond Road in Howell when he was found about 3:45 a.m. Friday by police responding to reports of an unconscious man.
Rafael was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later.
Monmouth County prosecutors said the death was ruled a homicide after an autopsy was conducted. But they declined to provide further details about how Rafael was killed, citing the ongoing investigation.
Teen boys use racial slurs, urinate on younger girl: Two 17-year-old boys used racial slurs and urinated on a younger girl while all three attended a high school football game in Mercer County, authorities said.
It was not clear what sparked the incident Friday night at Lawrence High School. Authorities declined to elaborate on the slurs the boys were accused of using or discuss other related details, citing the ongoing investigation.
Both of the boys are of Indian descent and live in the township, police said. They were charged with harassment, bias intimidation, and lewdness.
Authorities have not disclosed the race or age of the victim, saying only that she also lives in Lawrence and attends a public school.
School district officials said they also are investigating the incident.
265 bears killed in state’s hunt: Two hundred sixty-five bears were killed during last week’s black bear hunt in New Jersey, state wildlife officials said.
Most of the bears taken this year were found in Sussex, Warren and Morris counties.
The first three days of the annual hunt were restricted to hunters using bows and arrows. Archers and muzzle-loading rifle hunters were then allowed to participate until the hunt ended Saturday night.
The hunt was restricted to five zones in northern Jersey, as Gov. Phil Murphy has prohibited hunting on state lands.
The bear hunt for firearms starts Dec. 9.
Hunters killed 225 bears overall in 2018, the lowest amount since 2003. There were 140 bears killed during last season’s hunt in October, while another 85 were killed in the second hunt segment in December.
— Associated Press
