Ocean County authorities are investigating a stabbing that left a man dead in Brick Township.
The county prosecutor says the victim was dropped off at Brick Hospital, where he died Sunday afternoon. His name was not released.
Authorities say they are pursuing several leads and are attempting to interview family members.
Officials say there is no danger to the public.
Authorities say police shoot, critically wound man in Trenton: Authorities say an armed suspect was shot and critically wounded during a confrontation with a police officer in New Jersey’s capital city.
The shooting occurred around 4 p.m. Sunday on Calhoun Street in Trenton.
Authorities say 37-year-old Joseph Reeves was shot multiple times, including one that struck him in the head. They say he apparently didn’t fire his weapon at the officer.
Reeves’ condition was upgraded Monday to stable, but further details on his injuries were not disclosed. The officer was not injured in the confrontation.
Authorities say the circumstances surrounding the officer’s encounter with Reeves remain under investigation. Reeves has been charged with two weapons offenses.
The probe into the shooting is being conducted by city police and the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.
Prosecutor says husband stabs wife to death, kills himself: Passaic County investigators believe a husband stabbed his wife to death and then killed himself.
Authorities found the bodies of 31-year-old Estafani Hernandez and 49-year-old Alejo Batista inside their Paterson home on Sunday. Authorities say it appeared Hernandez was stabbed to death. They did not say how Batista died.
Authorities are not seeking any suspects.
Dry weather prompts fire officials to issue restrictions: Recent dry weather that’s predicted to continue for the next several days is good news for campers but has prompted state fire officials to impose restrictions on outdoor fires.
The New Jersey Forest Fire Service has issued restrictions for Morris, Passaic, Hunterdon, Somerset, Sussex and Warren counties.
Fire danger is listed as high in those areas.
Fires on the ground are prohibited unless they’re enclosed in a ring of steel, stone, brick, or concrete with a gravel or masonry base.
Man sentenced for helping foreigner give to Obama committee: A man who engineered an illegal contribution from a foreigner to a joint fundraising committee for President Barack Obama in 2012 has been sentenced to prison.
A federal judge in Newark sentenced William Argeros to a four-month term on Monday in addition to four months’ home confinement.
Argeros pleaded guilty in 2016 to making foreign contributions and lying to a grand jury. He had faced up to 24 months in prison under his plea agreement.
The sentencing judge said Monday she believed Argeros wasn’t trying to influence the U.S. election. U.S. law prohibits foreign nationals from making contributions to federal candidates.
Attorney John Azzarello said Argeros acted on behalf of a candidate for prime minister of Albania who wanted a photo taken with Obama.
