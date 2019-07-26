The man allegedly assaulted by American rapper A$AP Rocky and two other men in Stockholm was kicked while on the ground and hit with a bottle, Swedish prosecutors said in court documents obtained Friday by The Associated Press.
The 500 pages of documents also included allegations Rocky pushed the man to the ground and photos of the alleged victim’s cuts, bruises and blood-stained clothes.
The Grammy-nominated rapper and the two others “deliberately, together and in agreement” attacked the man, identified as Mustafa Jafari, on June 30, prosecutors said in the Stockholm District Court documents.
Rocky said he acted in self-defense. He has been in custody since July 3 and faces charges that carry a maximum sentence of two years in prison.
Jay-Z pulls out of Woodstock 50: Jay-Z pulled out of the 50th anniversary Woodstock festival weeks before the troubled event is supposed to take place.
A person familiar with the situation, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the person was not allowed to discuss the plans publicly, told The Associated Press on Friday that Jay-Z will no longer close the three-day festival scheduled for Aug. 16-18.
The news comes on the same day John Fogerty, who performed at the original 1969 festival with Creedence Clearwater Revival, pulled out of the anniversary event.
Man arrested near Swift’s house: An Iowa man police said came to Rhode Island with a backpack full of burglary tools to visit singer Taylor Swift has been held without bail pending a competency hearing.
The Sun of Westerly reported 32-year-old David Page Liddle was held at a court hearing Thursday after authorities said there were concerns he was a flight risk and had previously been accused of stalking Swift. He had been held on $10,000 bail after his arrest July 19 not far from Swift’s beachfront mansion.
The Des Moines, Iowa man is charged with possession of burglary tools and possession of a weapon other than a firearm.
Streep to receive Toronto Film Festival’s first acting award: Meryl Streep will be the first recipient of an acting award bestowed as part of the Toronto International Film Festival.
The festival’s organizers announced Friday that Streep will receive the inaugural TIFF Tribute Actor Award during a Feb. 9 charity gala. The glitzy fundraiser will support the festival’s year-around efforts to promote films and the industry’s leading creators.
MTV announces films in first run of documentaries: Films about living in the shadow of the U.S. Capitol and a St. Louis-area activist turned politician will be the first released by MTV’s new documentary division.
MTV announced earlier this year it hired Sheila Nevins, who for many years was among the most influential people in the documentary business, as gatekeeper for such projects at HBO. Her new employer has charged her to build a documentary unit for the youth-oriented network.
“17 Blocks” tells the story of an African American family in Washington. “St. Louis Superman” is about Bruce Franks Jr., who was involved in protests against law enforcement in Ferguson, Missouri, and then was elected to the Missouri legislature.
— Associated Press