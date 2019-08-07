A Vineland man who was indicted with five others for the murder of Millville Midget Football League coach Joseph “JoJo” Jones last year has pled guilty for his role misleading police.
Hakeem Smith, 23, who was not charged with murder, pled guilty Monday to hindering apprehension and conspiracy in exchange for probation and 364 days jail, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.
Jones, 37, was shot and killed Aug. 9, 2018 after a football practice at Lakeside Middle School.
The half-dozen co-defendants were originally indicted on conspiracy, weapons, attempted murder, obstruction, hindering, tampering, bribery and fictitious reports charges, according to an indictment list from the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.
Eugene Cosby, 43, and Genea Hughes-Lee, 34, both of Malaga, Gloucester County; Will El-Bey, 22 and Tyrell Hart, 23 both of Vineland; and Clifton D. Bailey, 27, of Camden, were indicted Feb. 20 in the fatal shooting.
Prosecutors contend Cosby, Hughes-Lee and two others drove to the school wearing masks in two separate cars, an Acura TL and a Pontiac Grand Prix.
Occupants of the Pontiac exchanged gunfire with an Atlantic County prosecutor’s detective while fleeing via Route 55 North, authorities said.
Investigators received approval to tap Cosby’s and El-Bey’s phones, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
The tap revealed conversations and text messages that police said implicate Cosby and El-Bey in the plot to murder Jones and their attempt to conceal their involvement.
Conversations between the two show that they wanted to have someone else state they were operating the Acura.
According to the affadavit, El-Bey later told Cosby that Tyrell Hart was willing to assist.
Hart told officers he was driving the Acura TL that day and was with Smith at the time of the murder, according to an affidavit. Smith told officers the same story.
In addition, Smith “received compensation” for helping Cosby and El-Bey with “attempts to conceal their involvement in a homicide investigation.”
Smith's sentencing is scheduled for Sept 13.