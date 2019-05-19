Video of a man urinating on a memorial for a Mays Landing boy who died from cancer has sparked shock and outrage in the South Jersey community.
In the Snapchat video, a bearded man wearing a black shirt and jeans is seen urinating on a plaque set in a stone for Christian Clopp, a former Cub Scout who died at age nine from brain cancer. The memorial is at an all-access playground in Mays Landing that was dedicated to Clopp in 2014.
The person shooting the video zooms in to the memorial.
Mark Clopp, the boy's father, posted the video and wrote on Facebook that he hopes to handle the matter in the courts. He said the family does not personally know the individuals involved in the video.
"Losing a child is an horrific experience that, to say the least is life changing," wrote Clopp, a retired Hamilton police sergeant. "When all you have are memories and someone does that it is heartbreaking."
The Hamilton Township Police Department has not returned a request for comment.
Christian Clopp was diagnosed with cancer at eight-years-old, and spent about 150 days at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. He was a student at the George L. Hess Educational Complex.
Members of the community rallied behind the young boy, and when he died, the Hamilton Township Committee passed a proclamation to name the first day of school in Clopp's honor.
After the video spread on Sunday, Mays Landing Lakers football program commissioners Paul Paul Burgan and Desmond Walker posted online that the two helped clean and disinfect the memorial.
"When (we) first heard about this story and contacted me we were both so disgusted by what we read and heard," Burgan wrote, "we felt we needed to go down to this memorial clean it up and disinfect it."