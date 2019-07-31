Mark your calendar for Aug. 10 to attend the Manahopkin Craft Beer and Music Festival at Manahwkin Lake Park which supports the Stafford Township PBA Holiday Toy Drive. There will be two sessions: first is noon-4 p.m. and the second from 5-9 p.m. This great annual event will showcase all the beers from the local New Jersey breweries and food vendors of all types available for purchase. There will be several stages of live music with bands like The Pickles, Third Watch, The Mott Creek Pickers, The Superbad and the Lovelight. Tickets are $30 plus fees at TicketLeap.
Manahopkin Craft Beer and Music Festival
