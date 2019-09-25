Lacey Football

Lacey Township High School football team practice Monday Aug 5, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

Manasquan (0-2) at Lacey Township (3-0)

6:30 p.m. Friday

Lacey is one of this season's surprise teams. Lacey sophomore quarterback Noah Brunatti has completed 18 of 31 passes for 303 yards and four touchdowns. Bobby Evans has caught three touchdown passes. Manasquan comes off a 21-7 loss to Red Bank.

