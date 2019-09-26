The score was tied 0-0 after three quarters. Lacey (4-0) had an opportunity to score at the end of the first half but missed a field goal.

Justin Gorski scored the game’s first points with 9:38 left in the fourth quarter, capping an 18-play drive with a 6-yard touchdown run to put the Lions up 7-0.

On the ensuing possession, Rob Pendergist scored on a 65-yard run, but the extra point was blocked, making it 7-6.

Lacey’s defense made several stops on the game, concluded with an interception to end Manasquan’s last drive in the final minute.

Manasquan 0 0 0 6—0

Lacey Twp. 0 0 0 7—0

FOURTH QUARTER

LT—Gorski 6 run (kick good)

M—Pendergist 65 run (kick blocked)

Records—Manasquan 0-3, Lacey 4-0.

