The Mainland Regional High School girls basketball team fell just short of upsetting Manchester Township.
Manchester, ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11, won 43-37. Manchester outscored Mainland 17-6 in the fourth quarter. Mainland is ranked No. 11 in The Elite 11.
Destiny Adams scored 18 for Manchester, while Kylee Watson led Mainland with 11.
This was matchup of defending state champions. Manchester won Group II last season, while Mainland won Group III. Manchester beat mainland in last season’s Tournament of Champions quarterfinal.
Manchester Township 10 8 8 17 - 43
Mainland Regional 9 11 11 6 - 37
MT – Biay 3, Reynolds 4, Adams 18, Anderson 9, Velez 9
ML – Watson 11, Hafetz 6, Boggs 9, Schoen 6, Rex 3, Fitzgerald 2
