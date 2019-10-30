Maple Shade (5-3) at Wildwood (0-7)

11 a.m. Saturday

Maple Shade quarterback Justin Milligan threw two touchdown passes in a 35-20 win over Riverside last week. Wildwood lost to Robbinsville 28-0 last week.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments